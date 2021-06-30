India's first at-home semen sample collection

At present, semen analysis requires men to visit a clinic and deposit the sample. Given the social taboos around sexual health and the lack of privacy at clinics, a lot of men back out from getting their semen analyzed. Semen testing from home has been challenging so far because of the quick mortality of the sperm which poses a logistical challenge. Led by S S Vasan, co-founder of Janani and former Founding Chairman of Manipal Fertility, Janani has developed a unique media that can store a sample without any damage to the sperms for up to eight hours in non-laboratory conditions, thus providing enough time for the samples to be collected from homes and then brought to the laboratories.

Once a person registers himself for semen analysis, they ship the DIY semen testing kit in discreet packaging to the person's address. The user can then follow instructions on the package and easily deposit his sample at the comfort of his home. The sample is then collected by an agent from the address and sent to its labs for testing. The user is provided with a detailed and comprehensive report within 24 hours of receiving the sample.

Speaking on the launch, Nilay Mehrotra, Founder, Janani, said, "Fertility discussions are still mostly limited to that of women. But we are here to change that. With rising male infertility and concern about male sexual wellness, it is important for men to come forward for fertility tests. But most men feel shy and uncomfortable with the current mode of semen testing at diagnostic centres. With our unique offering, men can now take the test from the comfort and convenience of their homes. At Janani, we want to make fertility care gender-neutral, comfortable and more accessible to everyone through technology. Guided by industry stalwarts like SS Vasan himself, we will continue to offer innovative, tech-enabled and personalised fertility care solutions for a modern India."

