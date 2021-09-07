India's first digital education platform in the design space

The platform is conceptualised to be consumed by anyone and everyone -- starting from school children in the 6th grade, young adults working or studying in design-based industries, homemakers who are passionate about learning design even design entrepreneurs. Learners will be awarded certifications post completion of assessments. The Designer's Class, aims to close the gap in design-led education across tier- 2,3,4 and 5 cities will be successfully closed as the same opportunities as the urban Indians will be accessible by those with an aptitude for a career in fashion and design.

State of the art technology, globally renowned designer's as faculty, the backing and support from industry figureheads, hands-on teaching and training methodology, Student Centric Programs (Foundation, Mainstream Education, Vocational and also Adult Centric Programs), a relevant curriculum designed by successful professionals, a networking platform for students with industry and internship opportunities are just some of the core values on which the platform has been built.

The platform is the brainchild of Edutechtionalists India Pvt. Ltd., a company by entrepreneurs Samarth Bajaj, Adheesh Nahar and Vishal Bajaj, who want to transform and democratise the way design education is imparted in the country today.

The first month features courses by industry leaders: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Masaba Gupta, Payal Singhal, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, Jayanti Reddy, Rhea Kapoor and Tanya Ghavri, and aims to revolutionize the design education landscape with its comprehensive course content, that can be applied in the real world -- whether in an emerging new venture or into an existing business line.

Subscribers to the platform, look forward to learning all about foundations of fashion and couture by veterans Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla: Fashion Entrepreneurship, Textile Design, Portfolio Development for grades 11th and 12th and Trend Forecasting from Masaba Gupta; How to create a Fashion Brand & Upskilling Yourself on urban wear street style from Rhea Kapoor; Bespoke, Garment Construction, Ethnic & Streetwear for Men by Kunal Rawal; Fashion Fundamentals and Drafting & Garment Construction by Payal Singhal; Fashion Illustrations and Advance Portfolio Development by Arpita Mehta; Celebrity Styling by Tanya Ghavri and Sustainability in Bridal Fashion by Jayanti Reddy.

Founder and Director Samarth Bajaj says, "Our main aim really is to make design accessible to all age groups -- whether you're figuring out your future career path at 16 or want to acquire a new design skill at 60 or if you want to upgrade your current skillset and add value to your resume, finally making you eligible for that promotion you've been yearning for. These courses are also perfect for design houses as refresher courses for their teams." In order for the online platform to have a vast and democratic reach, course content will be dubbed into 7 different languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Bengali as The Designer's Class aims to provide quality academic knowledge in design -- easily accessed from the comfort of your own home!

