India's future inductions must include new disruptive technologies to stay ahead of adversaries: CDS Bipin Rawat

Addressing an event in Bengaluru, Rawat said, "Our future inductions must aim at introducing new disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analysis, quantum computing, hypersonic weapons, robotics, nanotechnology, autonomous unmanned system and directed energy weapons to remain ahead of our adversaries."

Remembering the 1971 Indo-Pak war, General Rawat said the episode changed the dynamics of the South Asian subcontinent.

"1971 Indo-Pak war was indeed a landmark event that altered the geography of the South Asian subcontinent...In the span of just 14 days the war was successfully concluded and a sovereign nation Bangladesh was born with its liberation from Pakistan rule," he said.

CDS Bipin Rawat Rawat's remarks come at time when the Chinese Army's activities have increased marginally in in-depth areas across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which is under tight surveillance of the Indian Army. (ANI)

