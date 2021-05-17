India's last village in Himachal gets its first mini-ATM

  1. Sify.com
Shimla, May 17 (IANS) In a first, the picturesque Chitkul in Kinnaur district, India's last inhabited village in Himachal Pradesh, got linked to a mini-ATM facility on Monday.

The development took place after rural fintech company Spice Money extended its services by launching the Spice Money Mini-ATM service in the village.

Accordingly, the company has converted one of the only two 'kirana' stores in the village into a Spice Money 'Digital Dukaan' to offer cash-in cash-out services to the residents and tourists.

Before this, the nearest ATM to the village was located in Sangla, which is about 28 km from Chitkul.

