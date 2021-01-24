India's new education policy to travel across the world

Initiatives have also been taken to take the new Education Policy to the Gulf countries. The Union Ministry of Education has informed the UAE Minister of Education Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi about this through the bilateral virtual dialogue. Hammadi has also praised the National Education Policy 2020.

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) With the aim to develop India as a global destination for education, the Central government is sharing the new Education Policy with various countries including the US, the UK, Oman, the UAE, Mauritius and Kuwait.

Giving information about this, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "The 'Indian School Muscat' is a strong step in this series. The institute was started in Muscat in 1975. Now, it is the largest co-educational institute with 9,200 students in the Gulf countries. Under the new education policy, the Union Ministry of Education is now planning to extend the same kind of Indian education to other countries as well."

Programmes on the National Education Policy (NEP) are also being organised in Kuwait. "The new National Education Policy is the 'vision document' of the new India of the 21st century and the whole world has high expectations from India. We can give a lot to the world through 'talent and technology'. This policy would establish India as a 'knowledge superpower' as well as a global leader because it connects the past along with the future. This also paves the way for holistic and multidisciplinary education," Nishank said.

The Union Education Minister has also met India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, for a detailed discussion on the policy.

According to Nishank, the Indian ambassador has been asked to consult other Indian consulates in the US. Various stakeholders have been urged to find out the expectations of the US universities to open their campuses in India. This allows us to explore ways to attract American students to India under the "Study in India" scheme.

Programmes are also being organised to discuss India's new education policy. A special programme was organised in London this week regarding the Indian education policy in which Nishank also participated. Former England minister Joe Johnson also became part of it. The outreach of the new Indian National Education Policy was discussed in detail here.

Talking about taking the education policy to the global level, Nishank said: "During this epidemic, we have brought this policy by turning challenges into opportunities. This policy was brought after suggestions from the Prime Minister to village heads. A very systematic and concerted effort has been made to address all challenges. This will enable the overall restructuring of the higher education ecosystem to suit the needs of the new India."

On the subject of the education policy and globalisation of Indian languages, Nishank said, "It is also a symbol of Hindi becoming a global language. The writers of Mauritius, Fiji, Britain and America are active on the world stage of Hindi writing. Also, the way Hindi creators in Canada have enriched the India diaspora writing after the efforts from the Hindi Writers Guild in Canada, it is appreciable."

