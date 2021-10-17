India's pluralistic culture has power to unite people: Naidu

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the country's pluralistic culture has the power to unite people, going beyond various social divisions.

In his address at cultural event 'Alai Balai', organised as part of Dussehra festivities by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, he called for encouraging youth to be aware of India's ancient tradition and culture and uphold the national value of "unity in diversity".