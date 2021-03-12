India's self-reliance in COVID vaccine manufacturing has proved beneficial for entire world: PM Modi

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India's self-reliance in COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing has proved beneficial for the entire world.



The Prime Minister, earlier in the day, flagged off 'padyatra' (foot march) from Ahmedabad to Dandi, as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' program to mark the 75 years of India's independence.

Speaking at the Mahotsav here, Prime Minister Modi said, "To relieve the humanity of the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, India's self-reliance in vaccine manufacturing has proved beneficial for the entire world. The achievements of India are not only our own today, but they are going to show light to the whole world."

"Today we have the vaccine, so with the emotion of Vasudev Kutumbkam, we are useful in reducing the sorrows of others. This is the ideal and philosophy of Bharat and the basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Today other countries are trusting Bharat and thanking us. This is the first light of our golden future," he added.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said that the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' of independence, which began today, will continue till August 15, 2023.

"Today is the first day of the Amrit Mahotsav of independence. This Mahotsav has started 75 weeks before 15th August 2022 and will continue till 15th August 2023," he said.

The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. It will be celebrated as a "Jan-Utsav" in the spirit of "Jan-Bhagidari". (ANI)