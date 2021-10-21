India's vaccination drive set new record, says Nitin Gadkari on 100 crore COVID-19 inoculations

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): As the country crossed the milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 inoculations, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the vaccination drive in India has set a new record in the history of the world.



"The world's largest vaccination campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new record in the history of the world by completing 100 crore vaccinations today," said Gadkari in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

"This achievement shows the commitment of our government in the war against the COVID pandemic. Giving unprecedented momentum to this vaccination campaign, which started on 16 January 2021, this splendid achievement has been achieved today," added Gadkari.

"This has been possible because of the selfless service and dedication of our healthcare workers. For this achievement, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. I congratulate and thank them," tweeted Gadkari.

As the country achieved the milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "India scripted history" and expressed his gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the citizens of India on crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination coverage and attributed the achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16. (ANI)