India's vaccine capacity to be expanded with support from Quad to assist Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): India's formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, the US and Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, after the 'Quad' leaders' summit.



In a series of tweets, PM Modi reiterated India's call for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

"Had fruitful discussions with President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and PM (Yoshihide Suga) @sugawitter at the first Quad Summit. Reiterated India's commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific in line with our vision of SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region," Prime Minister wrote in a tweet.

"United in our fight against COVID-19, we launched a landmark Quad partnership to ensure accessibility of safe COVID-19 vaccines. India's formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, US & Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that the quad would be a positive force for global good and for peace in the region.

"Our discussions today on vaccines, climate change, and emerging technologies make the Quad a positive force for global good and for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," he said further.

Noting that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue has come of age, Prime Minister Modi on Friday said during his speech that the countries will work together closer than ever before for promoting "a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific" and Quad will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region.

During the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), the four leaders - the US, Australia, India and Japan - stressed for a free, open and rule-based Indo-Pacific region that is "anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion".

In a joint statement, the Quad leaders said: "We bring diverse perspectives and are united in a shared vision for the free and open Indo-Pacific. We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion."

"Today, the global devastation caused by COVID-19, the threat of climate change, and security challenges facing the region summon us with renewed purpose," they said. The Quad is a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America, held its first-ever head of states meet virtually on Friday. (ANI)