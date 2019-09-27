IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): IndiGo flight 6E-463 on Friday made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to issues with the Airbus A320 Neo's engine.

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo 6E flight number 463 at 16:28 Hrs. IST. The IndiGo Airlines' flight landed safely at 16:44 Hrs. on RWY 27 and was fully parked. Following which the full emergency was withdrawn at 16:47 Hrs. Kindly contact the airline for more details," read the release of GVK Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).



IndiGo said that the aircraft is currently being checked by the maintenance team.

"Upon descent of flight 6E-463 from Chandigarh to Mumbai, the captain received a precautionary warning for engine no. 1 and following necessary SOP's, he asked for a priority landing in Mumbai. There was no inflight shut down and no emergency was declared. The aircraft proceeded to the planned bay and passengers disembarked normally," a press statement of IndiGo said. (ANI)

