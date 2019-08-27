IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to signs of smoke in cockpit

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): An Indigo flight bound for Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing after the pilots noticed signs of smoke in the cockpit during the descent.

According to an official statement by the airlines, the smoke broke out in the cockpit due to the malfunctioning of the air conditioning system's exhaust fan.

"In relation to our flight 6E 6649 (NEO) from Delhi to Hyderabad, the pilots perceived signs of smoke in the cockpit during descent and as a measure of caution, declared an emergency to expedite landing," the statement read.



"After landing, inspection was carried out by engineering team who confirmed that engine functionalities and parameters were fine. Cause identified as malfunctioning of air conditioning system's exhaust fan. Component will be replaced and aircraft will be back in operation shortly," the statement added. (ANI)

