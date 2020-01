Bengaluru, Jan 20 (IANS) A passenger aircraft of budget carrier Indigo to Hyderabad returned to Mangaluru airport after a bomb alert by the Air Traffic Controller, an official said on Monday.

"The returned Indigo flight is being thoroughly searched by security personnel at Manguluru airport," the official said.

Meanwhile, police have released images of two suspects. More details are awaited.

fb-sth/prs