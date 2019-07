Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): An IndiGo flight bound for Ahmedabad with around 180 passengers on Monday returned to Goa airport due to some technical snag, an official said.

According to Goa airport spokesperson, an IndiGo Goa-Ahmedabad flight returned due to some technical snag today.

The flight with around 180 passengers on-board landed safely at Dabolim airport here. (ANI)