Flagging off the flight, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in five years Rs 8,000 crore would be invested in infrastructure projects in Tripura.

Five express trains, including Rajdhani Express, have been introduced to connect the state with important cities. "Connectivity through Bangladesh and improvement of state and national highways are also being undertaken by the Centre," Deb said.

IndiGo has recently also launched flights connecting Silchar, Dibrugarh and Shillong.