IndiGo offloads checked-in baggage on Istanbul flights due to heavy headwind

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): IndiGo on Sunday suffered payload restrictions on flights to Istanbul due to exceptionally heavy headwinds, which led to offloading of checked-in baggage which will be carried today.

"Unfortunately due to the exceptionally heavy headwind, we had certain payload restrictions on a few fights to Istanbul, which led to offloading of a limited number of checked-in baggage," said IndiGo in its official statement on Sunday.



"In light of these limitations, we have upgraded our aircraft and adjusted the payload as long as the prevailing wind conditions remain, so all the left behind baggage will be carried today. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the airlines declared on Monday. (ANI)

