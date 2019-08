According to a company statement on Wednesday, Silchar will be IndiGo's 57th domestic and 76th overall destination. Silchar is the eighth location connected by the airline in the northeast.

It recently launched direct flights to Shillong in Meghalaya, Agartala in Tripura and Dibrugarh in Assam.

IndiGo's new flight will leave Kolkata at 7.30 a.m. and reach Silchar at 8.45 a.m. The return flight will depart Silchar at 9.15 a.m. and reach Kolkata at 10.30 a.m.