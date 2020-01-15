Indira Gandhi used to meet don Karim Lala: Sanjay Raut

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to go and meet yesteryear don Karim Lala in Mumbai.

"There was a time when Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty used to decide who would be Police Commissioner of Mumbai and who would sit in the 'Mantralaya'. Indira Gandhi used to go and meet Karim Lala. We've seen that underworld, now it's just 'chillar'," Raut said here.



Lala operated in smuggling, narcotics, gambling, forced property evictions, and extortion rackets in Mumbai for over two decades. He died in 2002 at the age of 90.

The Shiv Sena leader also claimed that he has photographed the fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and has even threatened him.

"I have conducted photo session of Dawood Ibrahim and others. There are a few people in the country who have seen and talked to Dawood Ibrahim. I have seen him, talked to him several times and even threatened him but that was a different time. (ANI)

