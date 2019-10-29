Indo-French joint exercise 'Shakti-2019' to be held in Rajasthan from Oct 31

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI): 'Shakti-2019', a bilateral exercise will be conducted between Indian and French Army troops at the Foreign Training Node at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan from October 31 to November 13.

The French Army troops have arrived in India on October 26 for training with Indian troops.

While a contingent of the Sikh Regiment of Sapta Shakti Command will represent Indian Army in this exercise, the French Army delegation will be represented by troops of 21st Marine Infantry Regiment of 6th Armoured Brigade.



The joint exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations in the backdrop of semi-desert terrain under United Nations mandate.

The training will focus primarily on a high degree of physical fitness, sharing of the drill at the tactical level and learning of best practices from each other.

The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the two Armies.

The bilateral exercise will culminate in a 36 hours long validation exercise which will involve neutralization of terrorists in a village hideout.

Series of 'Exercise Shakti' between India and France commenced in 2011. (ANI)

