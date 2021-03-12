Indo-Pacific will shape destiny of world in 21st century: Australian PM Scott Morrison at Quad

Canberra [Australia], March 12 (ANI): During the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the Indo-Pacific will shape the destiny of the world in the 21st century.



Speaking at the first-ever Quad meet today, Morrison said: "...We join together as Quad leaders of nations to welcome what I believe to be a new dawn in the Indo-Pacific. History teaches us that when nations engage together in a partnership of strategic trust, common hope and shared values, much can be achieved."

The Australian PM called for creating a different future post-COVID recovery and for the Quad to be an enabler of peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific

"It is the Indo-Pacific that will now shape the destiny of our world in the 21st century. As four leaders of great liberal democracies in the Indo Pacific, let our partnership be enabler more peace, stability and prosperity and to do so inclusively with many nations of our region," he said.

"To share their vision, as expressed in ASEAN, for an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific. To respect and support their sovereignty, freedom and security, from upholding their values and supporting international law and to address the many challenges we face from COVID-19 and climate change," he added.

Morrison also committed to doing the heavy lifting to lighten the burden for fellow countries.

The Quad is a dialogue platform of like-minded countries (India, USA, Australia and Japan) that share certain attributes (democracy, pluralism and market-based economy) and have growing convergences in strategic and security perceptions, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the historic summit meeting along with Morrison, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and US President Joseph R Biden

Biden said that a free and open Indo-Pacific is essential for the future of each of the grouping's member countries, and the US is committed to ensuring the region is governed by international law and free of coercion.

The Quad leaders likely to announce financing agreements to boost India's manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines, part of what some see as a Quad response to Beijing's efforts to score diplomatic points by offering Made-in-China vaccines to the developing world. (ANI)

