Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated its 60th Raising Day on Sunday

Acknowledging the services rendered by the ITBP, MoS (Home) said that the force has been working with dedication, utmost devotion, and highest order of professionalism even in the uncongenial and inhospitable weather conditions on the mountainous borders of the nation.He said that he himself went to the forward posts of ITBP and experienced how the 'Himveers' are discharging their duties with high morale. The Minister also lauded the 'Corona-warriors' of the force and praised them for their dedicated and selfless service to the countrymen during the Covid-19 pandemic."ITBP has always given befitted reply to country's neighbour with malicious intent. The government is continuously working for modernisation and the addition of manpower. Last year new 47 border posts were sanctioned and it will be operational soon," said Rai."ITBP rescued many people during natural calamities in Uttrakhand and Himanchal Pradesh. ITBP also helped in taking care of people who were rescued from Afghanistan recently," he added.Sanjay Arora, DG, ITBP welcomed the Chief Guest and other dignitaries and elaborated upon various achievements of the Force over the past year.All Frontier contingents including the women contingent, ski contingent, mounted column, paratroopers, mountaineering and UAC contingent, and dog squad were part of the parade.23 officials of ITBP were decorated with Police medals for gallantry on this occasion, including 20 officials for displaying indomitable courage and bravery on the border.Apart from this, the President's Police medal for 'Distinguished Service' and Police medal for 'Meritorious Service' were also conferred on many ITBP personnel by Chief Guest.On this occasion, ITBP Academy, Mussoorie was awarded the Union Home Minister's Best Police Training Center trophy for the year 2016-17.Various battalions and institutions of the force were also awarded on this occasion.The 13th Battalion was awarded with Best Green Battalion Trophy, 45th Battalion was awarded with Best ANO Battalion Trophy, 56th Battalion was awarded with Best Non Border Battalion Trophy, and 48th Battalion was awarded with Best Border Battalion Trophy and DG's Banner while 29th Battalion was awarded with the Swachhta Trophy. The best training center trophy was awarded to RTC, Kimin (Arunachal Pradesh).An annual e-souvenir commemorating the achievements of the Force throughout the year was digitally released on the occasion.Various demonstrations - Mahila Pipe Band, Malkhamb, Stripping and assembling of a combat vehicle and Janbaz motorcyclists were also the highlights of the parade.While proposing the vote of thanks, AM Prasad, ADG, ITBP expressed gratitude towards the Chief Guest and said the force will continue to serve the nation with dedication and commitment.Raised in 1962, the ITBP primarily guards the 3,488 Kms long border in the Himalayas at the BOPs located at altitudes ranging upto 18,800 ft. Apart from border guarding, the Force is also deployed for Anti-Naxal operations and other Internal Security duties. (ANI)