Indonesia cuts quarantine period for int'l visitors

"If the results of PCR tests on the fourth day are negative, they are allowed to leave quarantine on the fifth day," Pandjaitan said at a virtual press conference.

Jakarta, Oct 12 (IANS) The Indonesian government has cut the quarantine period for international visitors from eight to five days according to the coronavirus incubation phase, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said.

Indonesia will restart international flights to Bali from October 14 for foreign visitors from countries with a Covid-19 positivity rate of less than 5 per cent and have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the government, foreign visitors must test negative for the virus within three days before departure, have health insurance with a minimum coverage value of $100,000, as well as proof of accommodation booking while in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, their conditions will be monitored by a track application system and tests by PeduliLindungi, an application developed to assist the government to contain the further spread of the virus when they are in the archipelagic country.

Pandjaitan added that the trend of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia has become much better with a decline in cases of up to 98.4 per cent compared to the peak of the second wave on July 15.

