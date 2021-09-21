Indonesia extends public activity restrictions in Java, Bali

Jakarta, Sep 21 (IANS) Indonesia has extended the public activity restriction policy, locally known as PPKM, in Java and Bali until October 4, a senior minister said.

The policy was previously set to end on September 20, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The PPKM is extended for two more weeks in Java and Bali," Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan told a virtual press conference on Monday.