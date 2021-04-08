Indonesia floods: Death toll climbs to 138

The agency's head Doni Monardo said that the deaths were reported in the districts of East Flores (67), Alor (25), Lembata (32), Kupang (five), Malaka (four), Sabu Raijua (two), and one each in Ende, Kupang city, and Ngada, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jakarta, April 8 (IANS) The death toll from the floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province has increased to 138, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

"The evacuation process is the most difficult measure in Lembata and Alor. We are struggling to mobilise heavy equipment units such as excavators and trucks to move very large boulders," Monardo said.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said such extreme weather as heavy rains, strong winds, and high sea waves of up to 6 metres occurred after the tropical cyclone Seroja was swirled in the Savu Sea, south of East Nusa Tenggara province with a peak on April 5.

Although Seroja has moved away from the Indonesian territory, but the impact would still be felt in a number of provinces in the southern part of the country for the next a few days.

"Residents in the provinces of Bali, West Nusa Tenggara, East Java, Yogyakarta, and Central Java must watch out," the agency's head Dwikorita Karnawati said.

Seroja is the 10th tropical cyclone hitting Indonesia since 2008 but had the worst impact as it made landfall.

--IANS

ksk/