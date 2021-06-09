Indonesia mulls to inoculate 1 mn people per day

Widodo urged authorities to accelerate the mass vaccinations across the country in order to hit the government's current target of 700,000 injections per day.

Jakarta, June 9 (IANS) Indonesia is planning to vaccinate 1 million people per day by July, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.

"We hope that in June the target for vaccinations per day of 700,000 can really be achieved so that in July we will have entered the target of vaccinations per day of 1 million," he said at the event which the country's Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil also attended.

The government aims to vaccinate 181.5 million people by next year and so far more than 11 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccine.

Indonesia currently has approximately 76.2 million doses of ready-to-use vaccines.

The world's fourth most populous country has so far recorded 1.87 million coronavirus infections and 52,162 deaths.

Recently, the administration of the national capital Jakarta, home to over 10 million people, has started to open up vaccinations to anyone aged over 18 years old after receiving a permit from the Health Ministry, a move to speed up vaccinations.

