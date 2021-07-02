Indonesia records daily spike of 25,830 COVID-19 cases

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia recorded 25,830 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Friday, a fresh record of the daily spike, bringing the total tally to 2,228,938, the Health Ministry said.



The COVID-19-related death toll added by 539 to 59,534, the ministry reported.

Additional 11,578 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,901,865.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 9,399 new cases, West Java 4,920, Central Java 2,538, East Java 1,388 and Yogyakarta 922. (ANI/Xinhua)