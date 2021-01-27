Indonesia reports 11,948 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 387 new deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 11,948 within one day to 1,024,298, with the death toll adding by 387 to 28,855, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.



According to the ministry, 10,974 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 831,330.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.



Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 3,198 new cases, Jakarta 1,836, Central Java 1,797, East Java 1,064 and East Kalimantan 756. (ANI/Xinhua)

