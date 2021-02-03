Indonesia reports 11,984 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 11,984 within one day to 1,111,671, with the death toll adding by 189 to 30,770, the health ministry said on Wednesday.



According to the ministry, 9,135 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 905,665.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,567 new cases, West Java 2,241, Central Java 1,783, East Kalimantan 903, and East Java 736. (ANI/Xinhua)

