Indonesia reports 1,233 new Covid cases, 48 more deaths

Jakarta, Oct 13 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,233 within one day to 4,231,046, with the death toll adding by 48 to 142,811, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 2,259 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from Covid-19 to 4,067,684, the Xinhua news agency reported.