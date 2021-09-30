Indonesia reports 1,954 new Covid cases, 117 more deaths

Jakarta, Sep 30 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,954 in the past 24 hours to 4,213,414, with the death toll adding by 117 to 141,826, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 3,077 more recovered Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 4,034,176, Xinhua news agency reported.