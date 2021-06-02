Indonesia reports 5,246 new Covid-19 cases, 185 new deaths

Jakarta, June 2 (IANS) The Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,246 within one day to 1,831,773, with the death toll adding by 185 to 50,908, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 6,022 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,680,501, the Xinhua news agency reported.