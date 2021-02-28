Indonesia reports 5,560 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 5,560 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 185 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total tally to 1,334,634 with 36,166 deaths.



According to the ministry, 6,649 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from coronavirus to 1,142,703.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,098 new confirmed cases, West Java 770, East Kalimantan 374, Central Java 327 and East Java 324.

No more coronavirus infections were detected in the two provinces of Maluku and North Maluku. (ANI/Xinhua)

