Indonesia reports 5,744 new COVID-19 cases, 161 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,744 within one day to 1,465,928, with the death toll adding by 161 to 39,711, the health ministry said on Monday.



According to the ministry, 7,177 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,297,967.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,474 new cases, West Java 1,253, Central Java 741, Banten 440 and East Java 270.

No new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely West Kalimantan and Southeast Sulawesi. (ANI/Xinhua)