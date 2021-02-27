Indonesia reports 6,208 new Covid cases

Jakarta, Feb 27 (IANS) Indonesia's Covid tally has mounted to 1,329,074 with 6,208 fresh cases, while the country's death toll rose to 35,981 with 195 new fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 7,382 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,136,054, Xibhua reported.