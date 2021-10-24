Indonesia reports 623 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 623 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,240,019, according to the country's Health Ministry.



The death toll from the virus in Indonesia rose by 29 to 143,205, while 1,037 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,082,454.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 113.03 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 67.91 million have taken their second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 182.05 million doses including third booster jabs.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

