Indonesia reports 633 new Covid cases; 43 deaths

According to the ministry, 1,372 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from Covid-19 to 4,079,120, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jakarta, Oct 21 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 633 within a day to 4,237,834, with the death toll adding by 43 to 143,120, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

To date, at least 110.40 million people in Indonesia have taken their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, and 65.17 million have been fully vaccinated. Some 1.08 million have received their third doses, the ministry added.

For air transportation, more than 70 per cent of the passenger capacity has been allowed, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Transportation Adita Irawati on Thursday.

"However, all airlines are still required to provide three rows of seats as quarantine areas for passengers who are indicated to have Covid-19 symptoms," Irawati told a virtual press conference.

Indonesia continues to relax its public mobility restrictions as cases of coronavirus have fallen by 99 per cent compared to the peak of the second wave of transmissions on July 15.

The Southeast Asian country has also opened direct flights for travellers from 19 countries with a coronavirus transmission rate of less than 5 per cent to revive its tourism sector.

