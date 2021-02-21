Indonesia reports 7,300 new COVID-19 cases, 173 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,300 within one day to 1,278,653, with the death toll adding by 173 to 34,489, the health ministry said on Sunday.



According to the ministry, 8,236 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,087,076.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,720 new cases, West Java 1,021, Central Java 487, East Java 446 and East Kalimantan 406. (ANI/Xinhua)

