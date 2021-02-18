Indonesia reports 9,039 new COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 9,039 in the past 24 hours to 1,252,685, with the death toll going up by 181 to 33,969, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.



According to the ministry, 10,546 more patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 1,058,222.

The novel coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 4,420 new confirmed cases, Central Java 676, East Java 559, East Kalimantan 518 and Jakarta 373. (ANI/Xinhua)

