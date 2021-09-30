Indonesia sets limit on passenger arrivals in Banten

Jakarta, Sep 30 (IANS) Indonesian authorities have set limit on the number of international passenger arrivals at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Banten province in order to curb the further spread of Covid-19, a government official said on Thursday.

"National and international airlines are expected to meet the policy requirement that they carry 90 passengers at the maximum per flight, so that we can make a tighter control on possible entries of new variants of Covid to Indonesia," Novie Riyanto, the Transportation Ministry's director general for civil aviation, said in a statement.