Indonesia to deploy 53K personnel for emergency restrictions

Jakarta, July 3 (IANS) The Indonesian government has decided to deploy 53,000 personnel for emergency community activity restrictions (locally known as PPKM) to be imposed in Java and Bali from July 3 to 20, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Inspector General Imam Sugianto said that the joint force consists of 21,000 policemen and 32,000 soldiers, the Xinhua news agency reported.