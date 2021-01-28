Indonesian Prez receives 2nd dose of Covid vaccine

"Like two weeks ago, it is no pain," Xinhua news agency quoted Widodo as saying on Wednesday after he was vaccinated.

Jakarta, Jan 28 (IANS) Indonesian President Joko Widodo has received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

The President received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on January 13.

The Indonesian Covid-19 Task Force's spokesperson Reisa Broto Asmoro said the first dose is aimed at introducing the vaccine to the immune system, while the second is to strengthen the immune response that has been formed beforehand.

"These antibodies will be optimal in 14-28 days after the second injection," Brotoasmoro added.

Indonesia has set a target of vaccinating 181.5 million people until next year to create a herd immunity and end the pandemic.

The first period of vaccination from January to April is aimed at inoculating 1.3 million medical workers, 17.4 million public workers, and 21.5 million elderly people.

The second period from April 2021 to March 2022 will administer the vaccine to 63.9 million vulnerable people and 77.4 million others.

As of Thursday morning, Indonesia has registered a total of 1,024,298 coronavirus cases and 28,855 deaths.

