Indonesia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.5 million

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia has registered 1.5 million cases of coronavirus since the first case was confirmed in the country in March last year.



On Monday, the COVID-19 cases in the world's fourth most populous country rose by 5,008 within one day to 1,501,093, the country's Health Ministry reported.

To date, a total of 40,581 people have died of COVID-19 and 1.3 million patients have recovered from the disease, according to the ministry's data.

Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Southeast Asia region.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces with Jakarta having the most cases, while East Java has the highest number of deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

