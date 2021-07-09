Indonesia's Mt. Merapi emits hot clouds

Located on the border between Yogyakarta and Central Java provinces, the 2,968 metre-high mountain is in the status of the third level of danger, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Centre as saying on Thursday.

Jakarta, July 9 (IANS) Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, emitted hot clouds seven times as far as 1,500 metres to the southwest and southeast, the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Centre said.

The potential dangers are lava avalanches and hot clouds in the southeast-southwest sector.

An ejection of volcanic materials could reach an area within a radius of 3 km from the summit if an explosive eruption occurs.

The first, second and third hot clouds rolled down 1,000 metres after 5 a.m. on Thursday to the southwest for 100 seconds with a maximum amplitude of 35 mm.

The fourth hot cloud flowed down 1,200 m at 6.15 a.m. for 110 seconds with an amplitude of 60 mm and the fifth one glided down 1,500 m at 9.38 a.m. for 127 seconds with an amplitude of 45 mm, all to the southeast.

Similarly, the sixth and seventh hot clouds slid down 1,100 m to the southeast, at 9.55 a.m. for 95 seconds with an amplitude of 40 mm and at 6.54 p.m. local time for 85 seconds with an amplitude maximum of 36 mm.

