Indonesia's Mt. Sinabung erupts again

Jakarta, March 2 (IANS) Mount Sinabung located on the Indonesian island of Sumatra erupted again on Tuesday, spewing ash clouds as high as 5,000 metres into the sky.

There were no reports of casualties or damages, reports Xinhua news agency.

The country's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) has urged locals and visitors to stay away from the red zone, and residents living alongside rivers were also warned of potential lava.