Indore: Amit Soni sent to 4-day police remand in property grab case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Amit Soni, who is accused of publishing news about the honey trap, was sent on a four-day police remand in an alleged case of property grab here on Sunday.

A case was registered against Amit and his father Jitu Soni and others for allegedly trying to illegally occupy some flats in a building by forging the property papers.



Amit, Jitu and some of their associates were booked for fraud and intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Tukoganj Police Station.

He was produced before a court at the end of a two-day remand in the honey trap case, where the police took him in custody, Amit's lawyer Ajay Bagaria said.

Jitu Soni, the owner of Sanjha Lokswami newspaper, is absconding and the government has declared a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. At least 25 other cases were registered in the past 14 days against Jitu and nine of them are old cases. (ANI)

