Indore: FIR registered against ICAI officials for disrespecting tri-colour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A case of allegedly disrespecting the tri-colour was registered against some district office bearers of the Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) in Indore.

The FIR was registered at Lasudia police station against ICAI Indore president and other officials.

As per the police complaint, the officials disrespected the tri-colour while hoisting it on August 15.



The FIR said that the rules were violated when the tri-colour was hoisted inside a hall in ICAI building premises during the Independence Day celebrations. A case has been registered against the relevant section of The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. (ANI)

