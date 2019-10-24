Indore: Godown sealed for storing over 10 tonnes almonds, pistachios 'unfit' for use

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A godown storing dry fruits was sealed for keeping almonds and pistachios that were found unfit for use, officials said.

Indore District Administration along with the Food Department conducted a raid at the godown on Thursday.



The said company was also fined for Rs 15,000.

"We conducted a raid at the Mahakal Trading Company on the directions of Collector and found irregularities. Over 10-12 tonnes of almonds and Pistachios were found to be unfit for use," Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ansul Khare told ANI.

He said that the action has been initiated to destroy seized almonds and pistachios. (ANI)

