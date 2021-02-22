Indore : Narrow escape for Kamal Nath, Cong leaders after elevator drops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and few other Congress leaders had a narrow escape on Sunday after the elevator at a private hospital in which they were travelling in malfunctioned and dropped a few feet from the ground floor. Investigation into the incident has been ordered.



Nath was at the DNS Hospital in Indore, along with Sajjan Verma, Jitu Patwari, and other Congress leaders.

"Today (Sunday), there should be an investigation into the lapses in security of Kamal Nath in Indore. By God's grace, he is safe but the issue of investigation into the lapses is important," Jitu Patwari tweeted in Hindi.

The hospital director said," Incident occurred due to overload; no injuries caused."

"Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan called Kamal Nath on the phone and asked about the lift accident at the private hospital in Indore. Indore Collector has ordered an inquiry into the accident," MP CMO tweeted.

More information is awaited in this regard as to what caused the glitch in the elevator. (ANI)