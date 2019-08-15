Indore: On I-Day, martyr's wife gets new house courtesy village youths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Independence Day, the youths of Betma village in the district presented a new house to the wife of a martyred soldier.

The youths of the village collected Rs 11 lakh to finance the house of the woman who used to live in an old hut after her husband -- Mohan Singh, BSF jawan -- was martyred in 1992.Her whole family was living in the hut that had a broken roof. Even the government did not lend a helping hand to the family.After seeing her condition, the village youths started a campaign named 'One Cheque-One Sign' to collect money to build a house for her.Vishal Rathi, associated with the campaign, said: "We collected Rs 11 lakh to build the house for the jawan's widow.""Today, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as well as Independence Day, we gifted the key of the house to her. She also tied 'rakhis' to us. Soon the family will shift to the new house," he added.Singh had a three-year-old son when he was martyred. His wife, who was pregnant with another child at that time, raised both the children with all means she had.According to Rathi, the house cost Rs 10 lakh while the remaining Rs 1 lakh has been kept for the statue of Mohan Singh."The statue is also almost ready. It will be installed on the main road. Apart from this, efforts are also being made to name the government school where he studied after Mohan Singh," said Rathi. (ANI)