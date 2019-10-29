Indore: People celebrate Hingot War with usual fervour, 20 sustain minor injuries

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A large number of people had gathered here to view the age-old tradition of Hingot War at Gautampur village of Depalpur on Monday night.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Malik, a participant, said: "The hingot is a forest fruit, which is derived from a tree and emptied from inside. It is then filled with gunpowder and left to dry for 8-10 days. In the event, the hingot is tied to a wooden stick and lit on fire, then thrown towards the opponents."



The chances of injuries in this tradition are always high, and sometimes the event can be quite dangerous. Participants are provided with a shield to minimise the damage. This time, around 20 people sustained minor injuries.

Depalpur DSP RK Rai said: "This year, we had made an excellent arrangement for the event. We had provided three layers of security, including ambulances, fire brigades and the deployment of police. As compared to previous years, this year's event was more successful with fewer injuries."

Depalpur MLA Vishal Patel said that in the future, the participants will be given helmets and will also be provided with insurance cover.

The traditional Hingot War is celebrated on the day after Diwali on Dhok Padwa, where two groups of people -- Kalangi and Turra, attack each other with burning hingots. Turra team belongs to Runji village while Kalangi team belongs to Gautampura village. (ANI)

