Indore: Supporters obstruct govt employees from removing minister's poster, case registered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A case has been registered against 4 persons, who are said to be the supporters of State Minister Tulsi Silawat, for allegedly obstructing staff and officials of Municipal Corporation from removing Silawat's posters on Wednesday.



The posters were allegedly put up on the occasion of minister's birthday at Chhavani area within the limits of Sanyogita Ganj Police Station.

"We received an application from the officials of Nagar Nigam. The confrontation ensued over the removal of posters. Four people have been identified and the case is registered against them under the relevant section of law for creating an obstruction in the official discharge of duty by government employees," said Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi, SHO.

"I am also against such posters as they ruin the aesthetics of the city. I have given instruction to not put such posters," said Silawat.

"I am in fact thankful to the Indore Municipal Corporation for their efforts towards the beautification of the city," he said.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

